Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $31.59 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $553.27 million and approximately $88.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $31.59 or 0.00054593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00257467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00101793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

