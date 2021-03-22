Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) & Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Critical Survey

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 34.10 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Bitcoin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

