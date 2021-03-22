Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $110,712.32 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00259968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

