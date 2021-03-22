Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,528.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $19,528.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.