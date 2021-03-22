BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.62 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00006205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

