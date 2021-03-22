Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,371.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 83.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $38,316.34 and $11,371.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,643.79 or 0.99847689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.