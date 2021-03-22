BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $1.29 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001473 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.