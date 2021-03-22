BitWhite Market Cap Tops $126,189.81 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $126,189.81 and approximately $133,684.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

