Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $82,568.64

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $82,568.64 and $155.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00345223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

