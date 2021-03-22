BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $299,293.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,355,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

