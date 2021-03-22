Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

