Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 528.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Black Knight worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

BKI opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

