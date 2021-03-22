BlackCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012155 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,555,441 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.