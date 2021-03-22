BlackRock Inc. Buys 152,057 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.54% of Iteris worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

