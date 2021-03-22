BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of REV Group worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

NYSE:REVG opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

