BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,109 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of Chimerix worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $827.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.