BlackRock Inc. Purchases 51,530 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Tricida worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tricida by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 274,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 559,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

