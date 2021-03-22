BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,940 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of Tilly’s worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,644 shares of company stock valued at $738,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

