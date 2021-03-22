Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

IVW traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $64.76. 101,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,618. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

