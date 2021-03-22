Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

