Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 838.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.65. 333,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

