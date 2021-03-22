Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,966. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

