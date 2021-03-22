Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,034. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

