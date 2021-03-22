Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $615,573.50 and $122.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

