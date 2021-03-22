Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Tops $3.64 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006416 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.42 million and approximately $324,560.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

