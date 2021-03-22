Bluecrest Capital Management L Sells 195,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ATCX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,982. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
