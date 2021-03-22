Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

