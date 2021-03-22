Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS BYPLF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

