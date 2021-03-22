Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

