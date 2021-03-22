Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

