BOMB Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 119% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $199,073.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,735.10 or 0.99791043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00035482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,758 coins and its circulating supply is 910,970 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

