Bonded Finance Market Cap Reaches $22.13 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.33 or 0.00474565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00140191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00797204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

