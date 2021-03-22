Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Cap of $52.01 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bondly token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $52.01 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

