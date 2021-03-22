BonFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $3.38 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 199.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

BonFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

