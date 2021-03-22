Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $57.38 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $76,735.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $57.38 or 0.00100085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.00479037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00056426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00783545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.