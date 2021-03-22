BoringDAO Achieves Market Cap of $51.08 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.08 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $621.34 or 0.01133663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,212 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.