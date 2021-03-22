BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $273.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.