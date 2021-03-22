Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $663.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.