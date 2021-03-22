BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $72,328.70 and $28,206.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

