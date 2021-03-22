BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

