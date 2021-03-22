Breakline Capital LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 520,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 326,033 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 692,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $153,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 312,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,231,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $273,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,470,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $327,043,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

