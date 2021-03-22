Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.35). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $177.76 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

