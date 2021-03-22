Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 253,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,256. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

