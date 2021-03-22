Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $224.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

