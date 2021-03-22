Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $795.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the highest is $811.30 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $515.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.66. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

