Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $18.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $18.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.25 on Monday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sientra by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

