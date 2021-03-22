Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $15.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.35 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $86.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $255.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

