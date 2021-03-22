Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $754.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.90 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $674.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $240.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

