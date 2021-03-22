Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.40 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $107.55 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

