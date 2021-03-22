Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $321.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.80 million and the highest is $326.90 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $261.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

